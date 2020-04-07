Tirupati: Muslims felicitate sanitary workers in Palamaner

Tirupati: The services of sanitation workers in Palamaner in these troubled times have not gone unnoticed. The residents of Pedda Masjid street in the town have recognised the hardships and relentless service being extended by the sanitation workers in keeping the town neat and clean.

They have felicitated these workers by clapping in recognition of their work and presented them with shawl and garlands of currency notes to two workers who come to their area regularly for collecting garbage on Monday.

The residents of the town also appreciated the kind gesture and uploaded videos in social media. Municipal Commissioner P N Vijaya Simha Reddy was all praise for the residents of Pedda masjid street who cheered up the sanitation workers. Needless to say that the first positive case of coronavirus was reported in this area only. Undaunted by the risks involved the workers were always on the frontline to make the area clean as usual.