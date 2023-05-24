Tirupati: Nine-day Brahmotsavams at Appalayagunta temple from May 31

Tirupati: As a preparatory exercise to the annual Brahmotsavams, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was conducted at the TTD-run Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Appalayagunta, 20 km from here on Tuesday.

The Brahmotsavams will be held from May 31 to June 8 while the Ankurarpanam ceremony for the fete will be observed on May 30.

Temple superintendent Srivani, priests and staff participated in the cleaning ceremony held after the pre-dawn rituals Suprabhatham, Thomala, Koluvu and Panchanga Sravanam.

In the three-hour long cleaning exercise, the temple staff cleaned the entire temple complex including the sub-temples and also the utensils after which they applied a mixture of aromatic and disinfectant paste to the temple walls.

The important days of Brahmotsavams include Kalyanotsavam on June 3, Garuda Seva on June 4, Suryaprabha and Chandraprabha Vahana Sevas on June 6, Rathotsavam on June 7 and Chakra Snanam on June 8.

The Vahana Sevas will be held daily in the morning (between 8 am and 9 am) and in the evening (between 7 pm and 8 pm) during the Brahmotsavams and devotional cultural programmes by TTD projects - Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP), Dasa Sahitya Project and Annamacharya Project will also be held during the religious celebration.