Tirupati: NTR services for SPMVV establishment recalled

Tirupati: The services of TDP founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao were recalled on his 25th death anniversary here on Monday. Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna offered floral tributes to the departed leader and described him as a great visionary and with his foresightedness he established a separate university for women in the pilgrim city.

The idea behind setting up of this university was to empower women with which they can attain economic freedom which has become true now.

In-charge Registrar Dr B Geethavani recalled that during the last three decades SPMVV has educated thousands of women and they attained greater heights in their career and become key in family decisions. The dean of Sciences Prof R Nagaraju said the SPMVV, the brainchild of NTR has grown by leaps and bounds.

From below 100 students initially, now about 5,000 students are being educated in the campus. Social Sciences Dean Prof T Bharathi said the futuristic thinking of NTR has made the setting up of SPMVV possible which helped in eradicating economic imbalances in the society. Several teaching and non-teaching staff took part in the programme and paid their tributes to the former CM.

Blood donation camp held

TDP leaders and cadres held various programmes to mark the death anniversary of the party founder. Former MLA M Sugunamma, Parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav, Telugu Yuvatha leader P Sreedhar Varma, D Bhaskar Yadav, BL Sanjay, Pushpavathi and others held 'Palabhishekam' to the statue of N T Rama Rao at Town Club circle in the city.

With the support of NTR Trust, the party organised a blood donation camp in which several people took part and donated their blood. They also held 'Annadanam' to the poor on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders recollected the contributions of NTR to Andhra Pradesh as well as to the film industry during his illustrious career.

In a separate programme, cultural organization Rayalaseema Rangasthali president Gundala Gopianath and others garlanded the portrait of NT Rama Rao and remembered his contributions to the silver screen.