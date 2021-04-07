Tirupati Parliament By Election: YS Jagan and Chandrababu to campaign in Tirupati on April 14

Tirupati: The campaigning for the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election is going on with all the political parties are making all out efforts. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will campaign in Tirupati on the same day. With the arrival of the two chiefs, the Tirupati campaign will heat up even more. Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu's campaign was also confirmed on the same day that CM Jagan will conduct his election campaign in Tirupati on the 14th of this month. With this, the party leaders are making arrangements to make the meetings of the two leaders of the two parties a success.

On the other hand, TDP chief Chandrababu will reach Renigunta and from there he goes to Tirumala to visit Srivastava. The campaign will be held in Srikalahasti tomorrow evening. Also, Chandrababu will address the Tirupati assembly on the 9th in Sarvepalli of Nellore district, Sullurupeta on the 10th, Venkatagiri on the 11th, Satyavedu on the 12th and Gudur on the 13th. And finally he will address the public meeting in Tirupati on April 14.

The by-election for the Tirupati Lok Sabha is scheduled on April 17 followed by results on May 2. Dr Gurumoorthy from YSRCP, Panabaka Lakshmi from TDP, former Karnataka chief secretary Ratna Prabha from BJP-JANA Sena coalition are in fray for the by poll and are campaigning.