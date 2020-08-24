Tirupati: Pavitrotsavam festival to be held tomorrow

Tirupati: TTD will be organising annual Pavitrotsavam festival on August 25 and 26 at Sri Maragadavalli Sameta Agasthewara temple within Sri Venkateshwara temple complex at Narayanavanam with Ankurarpanam on August 24.

As part of the festival, Yagasala Puja, Purnahuti will be performed in the morning of August 25 and Pavitrotsavam rituals in the evening. On August 26, Purnahuti and Pavitramala Samarpana will be conducted.

Legends say that the temple was built by ancestors of Akasa Raja, father of Goddess Padmavati and the deity of Agastheeswara is a self-manifested one.

The holy Pavitrotsavam festival will also be performed at Sri Parasareswara Swamy Temple, the sub-temple of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara temple in Narayanavanam on August 30 and 31 with Ankurarpanam on August 29.

As part of the festival, rituals like Pavitramalas and Raksha Bandhan will be performed at yagasala on August 30. Similarly, Maha Purnahuti, Yagasala Puja, Pavitra Samarpana will be done on August 31. These pavitrotsavams would be conducted in Ekantham at both the temples in view of COVID-19 restrictions.