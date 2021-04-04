Tirupati: People tired of corrupt rule of TDP, YSRCP, claims Ratna Prabha

Tirupati: Stepping up its campaign, BJP took out a rally in the city with the party candidate K Ratna Prabha along with party state chief Somu Veerraju, MLC Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao, MLC Madhav and others on the lead atop an open top jeep in the city on Saturday from Annarao circle in the North side of the city to RTC bus stand circle on the south, has exhorted the voters to vote for BJP to continue the development works in Tirupati.

Ratna Prabha said she would do her best for development of pilgrim city by bringing more funds and projects from the Centre and also voice state interests in the Parliament. The former chief secretary of Karnataka said people are tired of the atrocious and corrupt rule of both TDP and YSRCP.

"Andhra people are tired of the atrocious and corrupt TDP-YSRCP rule which functions for their families and are looking for an alternative," she said. She claimed that actor-politician and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan 'can fulfil' the ambitions of the people under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

"I personally believe that Kalyan can fulfil the ambitions of people by becoming the chief minister of AP under the leadership of Modi," said Prabha about Kalyan, who divides his time between acting and politics. The former IAS is campaigning for the Scheduled Castes-reserved Lok Sabha seat and claimed that Kalyan will bring 'the desired change of governance in AP'.

According to Prabha, women are boldly expressing their problems as she is campaigning and claimed that there were no MGNREGA works and no livelihood, which contradicts with AP government's claims that the state emerged as the third state in the country to provide the highest number of MGNREGA works.

Veerraju said strengthening BJP will help check conversions and protect the sanctity of the Tirupati city.

Veerraju along with party candidate Ratna Prabha, leaders Sunil Deodhar later flagged off party 'Prachara Rathams' to intensify the campaign as only two weeks left for the polling.

MLA Raghunanda Rao, who was the main attraction in the rally, speaking to media said the YSRCP government doing quite opposite to what it has promised to the people at the time of election by forgetting the development of state.

Land grabbing, incidents of attacks on rival party members and Dalits increased, he said, seeking to vote BJP to fight the YSRCP government failures.