Tirupati: Pilgrim city witnesses bustling activity with Gangamma Jatara

Tirupati : The pilgrim city continues to witness bustling activity even on the fourth day of the ongoing famous folk festival Gangamma Jatara.

Devotees throng the temple to worship the goddess and present their offerings. The devotional spirit reached high esteem with every passing day. Apart from VIPs, common people have been offering ‘Sare’ to the goddess.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy visited Sri Tataiah Gunta Gangamma Devasthanam on Saturday to worship the Goddess and offered Sare to the presiding deity.

He thanked the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and local MLA B Karunakar Reddy for getting state festival status to the local folk festival. The importance of the temple and its history has now become evident to the entire country. He wished that Goddess Gangamma should shower her blessings on the people of the state.

Earlier during the day, Seer of Courtallam Peetham Siddheswarananda Bharati Mahaswami also visited the temple. He said that those who are fortunate enough will only get the opportunity of worshipping Gangamma. He was received at the temple with temple honours. Speaking to the media, he recalled his association with the temple for the last 60 years when he did his MA at SV University. The service being rendered by MLA Bhumana to propagate the temple glory across the country remembers that of the works done by King Sri Krishnadevaraya. Another Seer of the Peetham Ramyananda Bharathi Swamini hailed the efforts of the MLA in making Tirupati city as a spiritual centre.

MLA Bhumana said with the visit of Siddheswarananda Bharati Swami to the temple, the Goddess might have felt elated to see her son. Mayor Dr R Sirisha, temple chairman K Gopi Yadav, EO Munikrishnaiah and others were present. During the day, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s brother-in-law Dinesh Reddy also offered prayers to the goddess.

Meanwhile, following the custom, several devotees donned the attire of ‘Dora Vesham’ on the fourth day as part of fulfilling their vows to the goddess and reached the temple in a procession.