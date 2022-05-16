Tirupati: pilgrim town soaks in devotional fervour

Tirupati: Devotional atmosphere surrounded the pilgrim city during the 'Adhyatmika Bhakti Chaitanya Yatra' held as part of Sri Tataiahgunta Gangamma Jatara on Sunday in which thousands of citizens took part. Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy's efforts to bring back the past glory to the Ganga jatara have been succeeding with the planned execution of various events on each day.

Keeping in view the importance of Anantha Veedhi in the city which is considered as the main entrance to Tirumala as devotees used to reach there through this street only till some years back, the Bhakti Chaitanya Yatra was proposed to commence from there. Before the commencement of the Yatra, the MLA Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, deputy mayors Mudra Narayana, Abhinay Reddy and Commissioner Anupama Anjali performed puja at the Gangamma idol set up at Anantha Veedhi.

Later, the Yatra proceeded towards Ramachandra Pushkarini, Mahati auditorium, Prakasam Road, Gandhi road, Bandla street and reached the temple. All the idols erected during the past one week across the city were also brought to the temple along with Yatra. Shows of artists displaying various art forms, Kolatams, trumpets etc., have brought the much-needed josh to the spiritual Yatra. All along the route, people have broken coconuts and performed Harati with camphor.

Several devotees have donned the attire of various historical and epic characters. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy became a special attraction by coming in the attire of Lord Venkateswara.

Earlier in the morning, SP P Parameswar Reddy and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy presented 'Sare' and worshiped the goddess along with their family members. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that for the first time 'Sare' was presented to the goddess on behalf of the police department. Chevireddy said that Gangamma will shower her blessings on everyone.

On the fifth day, devotees were seen in Mathangi Vesham. It was said that Gangamma who killed Palegadu in Dhora Vesham consoled his wife in Mathangi Vesham. People in large numbers visited the temple on Sunday and fulfilled their vows.