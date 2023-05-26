  • Menu
Tirupati: Pranadana Scheme 81 patients selected for free surgeries

Tirupati: Pranadana Scheme 81 patients selected for free surgeries
SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma conducting Pranadana scheme committee meeting in Tirupati on Thursday

The Pranadana Committee members met at SVIMS on Thursday and selected 81 poor patients for free surgeries under the TTD’s Pranadana scheme.

Tirupati : The Pranadana Committee members met at SVIMS on Thursday and selected 81 poor patients for free surgeries under the TTD’s Pranadana scheme. They examined the cases thoroughly by taking into consideration various factors like socio-economic conditions and their health conditions and finalised the names of 81 patients based on their eligibility for surgeries in June. The committee meets on the last Thursday of every month.

The committee has selected 17 patients for neurosurgeries, five for cardiothoracic surgeries, seven in the medicine department, 26 in oncology, 14 in nephrology, two in general surgery, nine in gastroenterology and one in ENT.

The committee has thanked the TTD for providing grants to perform surgeries to poor patients, who cannot afford the huge expenditure. It has also requested the donors to donate generously to the scheme which will be beneficial to many patients.

SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr B Vengamma chaired the meeting which was attended by medical superintendent Dr R Ram, RMO Dr KV Koti Reddy, TTD chief medical officer Dr Narmada, Ruia hospital CSRMO Dr Lakshman Naik, Dr Babu and others.

