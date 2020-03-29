Tirupati: Private doctors look for training on Covid-19

Tirupati: The most fearing factor among doctors was the non-availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) due to which they feel that higher risk is involved in dealing with the cases. Though government is considering to utilise the services of private sector, several doctors say they are not able to handle the patients in the absence of PPE. "When doctors do not have protective gear to collect even the samples, what can they do", asked a doctor.



Private hospital staff are not trained to extend their services. A doctor commented that all the time the government has been focussing on providing more and more beds without taking into account the availability of staff and their training. "Government can take over any private hospital in the case of exigencies and utilise the equipment there. Collectors are authorised to do that. But, the private doctors are not trained on Covid-19 protocols", said another doctor.

The members of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and AP private hospital and nursing homes association (APNA) have met in Tirupati on Friday evening. Former state president of IMA Dr D Srihari Rao said to The Hans India that they are ready to handover their hospitals to the government along with the equipment like ventilators, oxygen etc., There are about 50 ventilators in private hospitals which can be used in emergency.