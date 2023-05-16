Live
Tirupati: Puducherry Industries Secretary appreciates vision of Sri City
Tirupati : Puducherry government’s Industries Commissioner-cum-secretary P Jawahar lauded the ‘clear vision and perfect planning’ of Sri City management and appreciated the speedy growth of the industrial park in a short span. During his visit to Sri City on Monday, he said that they were all highly impressed with Sri City’s vastness, world-class infrastructure and industry-friendly ambiance which are worth emulating. According to him, Sri City is a shining example of an Integrated Business City project in the country. He was accompanied by a team of senior officials. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said the views and suggestions of Jawahar were very encouraging and will guide them to increase the pace of development of Sri City. He added they would be happy to share their experience and contribute ideas for use in developing any big projects that contribute for the development of local economy and employment. Senior vice-president Shivashankar briefed the guests about the Sri City. The intent of their visit was to witness and understand the conceptual design of Sri City and study the existing infrastructure for adopting the model for industrial development of Puducherry wherever feasible.