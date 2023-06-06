Tirupati: Rallies, plantation programmes mark World Environment Day

Tirupati: Rallies, plantation programmes and meetings mark the World Environment Day programmes on Monday. Inaugurating an awareness rally on the occasion, Joint Collector D K Balaji administered the oath by the participants on the protection of environment. The rally was organised by the AP Pollution Control board (APPCB) in association with industries, medical and health department and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the JC emphasised the need to protect the environment by everyone. If the people fail to wake up now, it will lead to a grave injustice to the future generations. Adopting some small changes like using cloth bags instead of plastic covers, using public transport by avoiding vehicles which spread pollution etc., will go a long way in the protection of environment.

Additional SP Kulasekhar felt the need to take up more activities in a big way to bring awareness on environmental protection. Later, prizes were distributed to the winners of elocution competition held on the occasion. APPCB EE Narendra, NCC 29 Andhra battalion colonel Sivaraj, Regional Science Centre coordinator Srinivasa Nehru and others took part.

Sri City celebrated the day on its campus in which forest range officer G Jaya Prasada Rao and other dignitaries planted the saplings at Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC). As part of the fifth phase of ‘Miyawaki’ method of intensive afforestation, planting of nearly 24,000 saplings of over 56 native species has been taken up for increasing the density of green cover. MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy stated that the concept of ‘R3’ -‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’, the three excellent strategies to safeguard the environment - is being practiced to promote sustainability, waste management, and pollution reduction across Sri City.

SETVEN organised a seminar at SV University in which vice principal of SVU College of Science Prof V Padmavathi asked the gathering to reduce the use of plastic as it is harmful and people may fall victims of cancer disease too. Dr Siddiraju of UP Central University, Dr Narasimham, Prof BV Muralidhar, Dr T Damodaram, SETVEN CEO Dr V Muralikrishna and others participated.

At Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), the department of Biosciences and Sericulture organised a programme in which Registrar Prof N Rajani, Prof DM Mamatha and others took part and planted saplings. Compost pits were set up for recycling of waste generated out of dried leaves to be utilised as manure. School of Sciences Dean Prof P Sujatha, Dr A Suvarna Latha, Dr B Hemavathi, Dr A Rekha, Dr K Haripriya, Dr PSwetha Priya, Dr Aruna and others also took part.

Sri Padmavathi Women’s Degree & PG College took up Tulasivana Mahotsav by planting Tulasi saplings and medicinal plants. TTD education officer Dr M Bhaskar Reddy, Principal Dr A Mahadevamma, Dr A Vidyullatha and others participated in the programme.