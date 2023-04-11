Tirupati: Reconstruction of ancient stepwell gains pace

Tirupati: The works on the reconstruction of the ancient Krishnamnaidi Kunta, an ancient stepwell, is going on in full swing in Chenna Reddy Colony, near Alipiri in the city. The stepwell, which was believed to be constructed during the Vijayanagara King Sri Krishnadevaraya empire, for centuries provided water for drinking, washing and bathing to the pilgrims visiting Tirumala and also other travelers and also served as a sanctuary for them to rest for some before resuming their journey. Even during severe drought, the stepwell ensured sweet water to pilgrims and others but with passing of the time it lost its sheen.

The pond was in use till some 50-60 years back but after motor vehicles started plying to Tirumala after the first ghat road was laid some 80 year back, the pilgrim route shifted away from the pond resulting in the pond losing its main purpose for which it was built i.e. providing water to pilgrims. While the growth of the pilgrim city in leaps and bounds saw a colony coming up in the area, it soon became one of thickly populated locality in the city, as it was very near to the SVRR government hospital, the biggest in Rayalaseema and SVIMS the only government super speciality hospital in the State and BIRRD hospital, proving a curse to the ancient stepwell with residents dumping all sorts of waste into it, making it a stinking place.

Concerned over the existence of the old stepwell, the municipal corporation responding to requests from locals, constructed a protection wall around the stepwell but still dumping of waste continued eclipsing the historic stepwell.

Against the gloomy backdrop, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy took the initiative to develop the historical stepwell to preserve it for the future generation as a cherishable monument. The reconstruction works which were taken up seven months back are expected to be completed in four months. Corporator N Punitha said the redevelopment of the ancient pond is sure to bring its past glory in the sense that it will develop into a leisure spot for the people particularly the senior citizens to spend quality time with family. The plans include reconstruction, keeping the stone structure of the stone steps leading up to the 100 ft deep water point intact, laying of two layers of grills so that the pond can be viewed, walk track, seating arrangements, plantation and lighting. She was all praise for deputy mayor Abhinay who he said was the force behind taking up the development of the pond, monitoring the works on a daily basis, inspecting the works weekly for speedy completion.

Venkatesh, resident of the locality, living since his childhood, as his parents settled in the colony, said the reconstruction and the development of the pond was not dreamed of and the Corporation deserves every appreciation.