Tirupati rly station upgradation works continue at a brisk pace

Tirupati: The upgradation works of Tirupati railway station, which have been undertaken at a cost of Rs 300 crore (approx) under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, are progressing at a brisk pace to complete the works within the scheduled time of 33 months, i.e., by February 2025. The upgradation work of the station is being done keeping in mind the needs of railway passengers for the next 40 years.

Already work has commenced on the south side of the station, where its planned to construct a new station building. After geological survey, setting-up of camp office, concrete lab and storage sheds were completed, the works have continued to move ahead. Basement floor excavation was almost completed to enable construction of underground parking and other facilities. Now, concrete foundation was completed for the new upcoming station building.

About 5,600 cubic meters of concrete in the foundation of basement floor and retaining wall has been completed till date. New underground parking is likely to come up with a provision to handle both two wheelers as well as 4-wheelers. Further, 60% of the retaining wall of basement floor has been completed. So far, about 1100 MTs of reinforcement steel is consumed in foundation and retaining walls and 20% work related to centring and shuttering for concreting of slab of basement floor has been completed.

A replica of the proposed model of Tirupati station after redevelopment is set up at the entrance of Tirupati railway station to display to the general public. After seeing the model, people are impressed with the designs and appreciated the idea.

In one such incident recently, students of Akkarampalle Municipal Corporation Primary School in the city visited Tirupati railway station on an educational tour on Wednesday under the guidance of their teachers and school management authorities. They took a glimpse of the display of Tirupati station model and evinced keen interest in the designs.

South Central Railway GM Arun Kumar Jain stated that special focus is laid on the upgradation work of Tirupati railway station to provide best infrastructural facilities to the rail passengers. Work progress is continuously monitored at all levels so that work would be completed within the targeted time, he added.