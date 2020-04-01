Tirupati: Sandhya Rani becomes new Rector of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam

Tirupati: Prof K Sandhya Rani of department of Computer Science in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has been appointed the new Rector of the university. Vice-Chancellor Prof D Jamuna has handed over the appointment letter on Tuesday and congratulated Sandhya Rani on her elevation.

Registrar Prof DM Mamatha was also present on the occasion. Sandhya Rani will discharge her duties as Rector for one year. She will take over the charge on April 3. She is having 32 years of experience as computer science faculty.