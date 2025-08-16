Tirupati sets 16.69% growth target, eyes major industrial & tourism boost

Tirupati: Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy announced that the district aims to increase its Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) from Rs 91,478 crore to Rs 1,69,633 crore, marking a targeted growth rate of 16.69 percent. In line with the Swarnandhra@2047 Vision Plan guidelines, comprehensive vision documents have been prepared for Tirupati district, including constituency-level and mandal-level plans.

The Minister, who was the chief guest at the 79th Independence Day celebrations in Tirupati on Friday, hoisted the national flag and received a police guard of honour before addressing the gathering. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP V Harshavardhan Raju, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, and other senior officials attended the celebrations. On this occasion, Reddy highlighted the district’s priorities for the future and key achievements over the past year.

By implementing the district and mandal vision plans over the next five years, and through coordinated efforts across all departments, the Minister projected that the district’s per capita income would rise to Rs 6,01,297 by 2028–29. Under the P4 initiative, 6,197 mentors have so far adopted 60,997 ‘golden families’ out of 80,477 identified in the district.

Emphasising the district’s favourable environment for industrial investment, the Minister said that 131 mega and large-scale industries have already been established in Tirupati district with an investment of Rs 37,154 crore, generating employment for 75,791 people. In the current financial year alone, 5,886 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have commenced production with an investment of around Rs 191 crore, creating jobs for an additional 12,129 individuals.

On tourism, he said the district holds vast potential for growth, with plans to develop temple circuit tourism, beach tourism, and resort facilities to encourage pilgrims to extend their stay by an extra day. Tableaus presented by various departments – including Industries & APIIC, Agriculture, Horticulture & APMIP, DRDA & MEPMA, Municipal Corporation, Tourism, Fire Services, NREDCAP, Education (DEO), and DWMA – attracted wide attention. The Tirupati Municipal Corporation’s tableau won first prize, DRDA & MEPMA jointly secured second, and the Agriculture Department took third place. A special jury award was presented to a tableau on Swarna Naravaripalle, jointly exhibited by the District Panchayat Raj and APSPDCL.

The Minister also visited departmental stalls showcasing development activities and presented merit certificates to outstanding government staff. Cultural performances at the event received enthusiastic applause from the audience.

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu, MLC Balli Kalyana Chakravarthy, Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav and other leaders were present.