Tirupati Smart City bags 5 awards at national-level

Tirupati: The Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL) has bagged five awards in national-level for excelling in various fields in the city under the Smart City project. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh along with MCT Commissioner in the capacity of TSCCL Managing Director Anupama Anjali and Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana received the awards from Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri at a function organised in Surat of Gujarat on Monday. The TSCCL achieved prestigious awards in sanitation (first rank), social aspects (first rank), economy (second rank), urban environment (third rank) and round wise city (second rank).

On the occasion, Commissioner Anupama Anjali while speaking at the award presentation function in Surat said it was possible to bag prestigious awards with the efforts and unstinted support of MP Gurumoorthy, MLA B Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, former Commissioner P S Girisha, people's representatives, district Collector, TSCCL board of directors, engineering officials and she also vowed to stand in first place in national level in some more fields of development in the coming days.

It may be noted here that these five awards were announced in 2021 for the achievements in year 2020. Due to Covid pandemic, the awards were not presented in 2021 and after normalcy returning, the Central Government organised awards presentation function in Surat city of Gujarat state.

Speaking to The Hans India, TSCCL General Manager Chandramouli said this credit for winning five awards possible only with the team work of staff particularly the health, sanitary and officials.