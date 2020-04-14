Tirupati: SPDCL employees distribute food packets to poor

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) Chairman-cum-Managing Director H Haranadha Rao distributed food packets to poor who were hit by the nationwide lockdown at Rayalacheruvu Railway gate area, here on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, Haranadha Rao said that the employees working in SPDCL including officials contributed for providing food packets daily to the affected people in various places in the city including Leelamahal centre, Old Tiruchanur road, Vaikuntapuram Arch, MR Palli circle, Bairagipatteda and other places. With the employees' contribution, the SPDCL through its vehicles daily distributing breakfast to 1,000 in the morning and 1,000 food packets in the evening in these places since April 2, he said adding that the distribution of food packets would continue till normalcy return.

He appreciated the employees who not only extending dedicated service to ensure 24 hours quality power supply but also taking up social service activities for the affected people.

SPDCL Executive Director T Vanaja, superintendent engineer Chalapathi and other officials were participated in the free distribution of food packets.

At the behest of state BJP chief Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, party state spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas along with senior party leader MR Raja provided provision to a 22-member pilgrim party stranded here since March 20.

BJP chief informed party leaders about the plight of the Bengal pilgrim who sought supply of provisions for preparation of food to them. BJP leaders handed over the provision to the pilgrim party staying in a private lodge here.

Seva Bharathi volunteers provided essentials to 12 labouers who have no ration card in Jeevakona area in the city.