Tirupati: SPDCL staff asked to prevent power cuts

Tirupati: AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) Chairman-cum-Managing Director Ch Haranatha Rao directed the officials in the five districts under SPDCL to take effective steps to prevent power interruptions.



Rao held a video conference with the chief engineers, general managers, superintendent engineers and senior accounts officers in the five districts , from the Corporate office here on Saturday. He pointed out that power interruptions are found to be more in rural areas. He wanted them to identify the feeders, sub-divisions and sections where more power interruptions are occurring and take remedial steps.

CMD urged the officials' to take special efforts for the collection of long dues from government, private institutions and also individuals to improve the financial position of SPDCL.

He also sought the officials ensure effective safety measures for the field staff and also at all offices against Covid-19.

DICOM director Kaladhar Rao, VN Babu, Executive Director T Vanaja and other officials were present.