Tirupati station devpt works gain momentum

Tirupati: The Rs 300 crore Tirupati Railway Station development works are going on in full swing.

The first phase of the works which are going to be completed soon will bring into use a slew of facilities to the passengers including the pilgrims arriving in thousands from various parts of the country to Tirumala for darshan.

Tirupati Railway Station director Kuppala Satyanarayana after inspecting the ongoing works speaking to media here on Tuesday, said the massive development works will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, 3 floors will be completed while in the second phase 10 more floors will be constructed. In all the sprawling railway station will include 20 lifts and 22 escalators besides many more facilities to develop the Tirupati Railway Station as one of the prominent railway stations in the country to cope with the ever increasing pilgrim rush.. He said the extension of all the platforms has been taken up as part of the development works.

As part of station redevelopment, a 10,800 sq m floor area will be built on the north side with G+3 floors where the reservation office, retiring rooms and railway offices will come up on the third floor.

On the south side, 9,261 sq m space will be earmarked for parking at the basement wherein 200 four-wheelers and 300 two wheelers can be parked. Here also there will be G+3 floors with 14,621 sq m floor area.

On both sides the ground floor will have departure and arrival concourses and ticket counters.

The Rs 300 crore development works will be a major step forward towards fulfilling the dream of over six crore passengers traveling through the station annually.