Tirupati suffers Rs. 38.21 cr loss ascyclone Montha strikes dist

TIRUPATI: Cyclone Montha’s devastation has left Tirupati district grappling with damages worth Rs 38.21 crore, as per initial estimates by the district administration.

Though the cyclone spared human lives, it caused extensive destruction to farmland, infrastructure, and electricity networks across multiple mandals, triggering massive relief and rehabilitation operations. Officials said 25 villages across 19 mandals bore the brunt of the cyclone’s impact, displacing nearly 2,000 residents.

About 1,698 people were moved to 38 relief camps as a precautionary measure.

During the emergency response, authorities distributed over 10,000 food packets and 15,000 water packets.

One SDRF team was deployed for rescue and relief work, while the situation did not warrant NDRF intervention.

The most extensive damage was recorded in the Minor Irrigation sector, which suffered losses of about Rs 32.19 crore. Around 570 irrigation sources were damaged, making it the single largest component of the district’s total losses.

The Panchayat Raj department reported that nearly 70 rural roads stretching 138 km, along with 10 bridges, were either damaged or washed away—putting the estimated repair cost at Rs 2.5 crore.

The Roads and Buildings department also reported heavy losses, with 42 roads and culverts spanning 129 km affected. Restoration costs have been pegged at Rs 2.56 crore. Damage to municipal infrastructure in four urban local bodies — including two bridges, open drains, pipelines, and school buildings — amounted to Rs 18.45 lakh.

Agriculture and horticulture sectors, too, faced significant setbacks. Standing crops across 94 hectares were affected — 92 hectares of paddy and two hectares of groundnut. Bitter gourd cultivation spread over 1.6 hectares in Thottambedu mandal was destroyed.

While the total loss is still being compiled, officials said the damage runs into several lakhs of rupees. Sericulture, however, escaped unscathed.

Residential structures suffered moderate damage. Of the 21 houses affected, three were completely destroyed — one pucca house in Srikalahasti and two kutcha houses in Srikalahasti and Thottambedu mandals.

Twelve more houses were partially damaged in Yerpedu, Renigunta, and Vadamalapeta, while six huts were either damaged or washed away elsewhere. The total loss under the housing category is estimated at Rs 13 lakh.

In the animal husbandry sector, the loss of 21 large and 52 small animals was reported, with damages estimated at Rs 14.4 lakh. Fortunately, no poultry farms or cattle sheds were affected.

The Energy department recorded severe disruption to power supply networks. Around 85 sub-stations and seven feeders were affected, alongside damage to 93 high-tension and 39 low-tension poles. The total cost of damage to electrical infrastructure has been pegged at Rs 57.5 lakh. Despite the widespread destruction, officials confirmed there were no casualties or major injuries. Health and sanitation services functioned normally, and no disease outbreaks were reported from any of the affected areas. District Collectorate officials said detailed inspections are ongoing, and the final loss figures could vary after field verification. Restoration works have been taken up on a war footing to bring the situation back to normal at the earliest.