Tirupati: Svims has no dearth of Covid-19 testing kits

Tirupati: There is no shortage of coronavirus testing kits as of now but the availability of protective gear has been a problem, admitted director-cum-Vice Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (Svims) Dr B Vengamma. In an exclusive interview to The Hans India, she said that they were getting sufficient number of kits well in advance. Keeping track of the requirement, the government has been sending them.



Dr Vengamma said since the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboraty (VRDL) of Svims was authorised to conduct Covid-19 tests on March 6, it has conducted 160 tests till now, of which 10 are positive. On an average, daily about 10-15 tests are being done so far while on March 26, 18 tests were undertaken.

To a question, Dr Vengamma said on each PCR (polymerase chain reaction) machine, about 45 tests can be conducted at a time and the present requirement was well within that limit. If need arises, it can be operated in two shifts so that 90-100 samples can be tested. The results will come out in four hours. Based on the requirement and urgency, the tests are conducted on a few samples at a time to save the use of reagents (chemical ingredients for tests). However, if there is any urgent need, even one sample will also be tested. From March 10, confirmation tests for coronavirus positive samples are also done at Svims only instead of sending to Pune.

Now, Vijayawada and Kakinada also have such testing facilities and even the confirmation tests were also being done there in view of the transport problems though initially they were done at Svims. Another testing centre was started at Anantapur on March 26. However, if any sample proves to be positive there, it has to be confirmed by Svims for now, she said. Currently, two doctors, two technicians, one data entry operator have been working at VRD lab. If it has to work in two shifts, the number of staff has to be increased.

On the protective gear, the director has made it clear that there was a shortage. "We have written to the government about the shortage. We asked for N-95 masks. They might be delayed due to transport problem. But there is no crisis for now and we can manage. Considering the limited stocks, they have to be used judiciously," she explained.

A 150-bed isolation facility is ready at Sri Padmavati Medical College for Women hospital which collector Dr N Bharat Gupta also visited on March 26. Suspected cases are being admitted there and after their reports are out, they will be sent to normal wards.

To a question, Dr Vengamma said the number of out-patient (OP) consultations had comedown drastically to 15-20 per day from 1,500-2,000 earlier due to lockdown restrictions. Elective surgeries were stopped as advised by the government and only emergency surgeries were being done. She advised people to restrain from coming out and strictly adhere to lockdown call. "Prevention is better. Everyone should follow social distancing and personal hygiene to ensure safety from the coronavirus. If at all it spreads further, the risks cannot be imagined and even there is a panic among doctors," she said.