Tirupati: Task force seizes red sanders logs worth 1 crore

Tirupati: Red sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) on Saturday seized 34 red sanders logs in Bhimavaram forest area of Seshachalam forests, 30 km from Tirupati. The logs weighing about 1.5 tonne are worth around Rs 1 crore, according to RSASTF (Red Sander Anti-smuggling Task Force) In-charge P Ravisankar.



Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Ravisankar said that after a four-month lull, the smugglers resumed their activity. A few days ago, a group of 25 smugglers entered Seshachalam forests from the Bhimavaram forest area. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by RSI Vasu was deployed two days back to track down the smugglers, he said adding that the team which began combing in Bhimavaram (Chandragiri mandal) forest area spotted the smugglers in the early hours on Saturday.

The task force personnel who spotted about 25 smugglers carrying red sanders moving out on the exit route of the forest asked them to surrender but the smugglers tried to attack task force personnel with stones forcing them to retaliate in self-defence. The smugglers ultimately fled leaving behind the logs they were carrying, he said.

Ravisankar said the task force intensified the vigil following the smugglers resuming illegal activity.