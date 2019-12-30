Tirupati: Temple city gears up to cheer New Year

Tirupati: Special prayers in temples, DJ events in star hotels, celebrations in Shilparamam for common people, tastefully decorated cakes, pastries, bouquets, plans for rangolis – all are having final touches as the pilgrim city gets ready for welcoming another decade with the starting of 2020.



The star hotels have been providing more attractions for those who want to celebrate the New Year in style. The hoteliers have arranged programmes with reputed anchors, big and small screen stars, and musical nights with singers. They are offering unlimited snacks, buffet dinners, dine and dance programmes which will start from Tuesday night.

The Shilparamam on Tiruchanur Road run by Department of Culture and Tourism has planned celebrations for people with less income. But these programmes will be on New Year day only from 11 am to 9 pm. The attractions are Karnataka folk dance, Western and classical dance, Musical show with singers, DJ Music, fashion show, special food courts comedy shows etc., With normal entry fees of Rs.20 one can have all the fun throughout the day.

All temples have been busy with making special arrangements for darshan and offering special poojas on New Year Day. In Tirumala, which will attract a stream of VIPs on the day, the darshan starts at 4 am. The temple will get a beautiful flower decoration. Special barricades are being erected at all local temples also to streamline the flow of devotees.

Bakeries, sweet shops and flower bouquet shopkeepers have been totally engaged in preparing large quantities to meet increasing demand. Various sizes, designs and flavours of cakes are getting readied to suit the needs of customers of all classes.