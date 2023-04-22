Tirupati to host AP CM cup tourney from May 1

Tirupati: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) will be conducting State-level AP CM cup tournament in Tirupati from May 1 to 5. The tournament will be held in 14 events in both men and women's categories. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy held a meeting on Friday to review the arrangements. He said that 4,999 sports persons from all the 13 erstwhile districts will attend the CM cup tournament. Each district will be represented by 178 women and 179 men.

Athletics, Badminton, Ball badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Handball, Hockey, Kho Kho, Kabaddi, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting competitions will be held at 14 venues in the city. The Collector directed the officials to provide accommodation facilities, drinking water, blankets, carpets, food arrangements, transport etc., to all the sports persons attending the tournament. RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy SETVEN CEO Dr V Muralikrishna Reddy, DPO Rajasekhar Reddy, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, DCHS Prabhavathi, district public relations officer Balakondaiah and others attended the meeting.