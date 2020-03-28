Tirupati: Total lockdown in temple town

Tirupati: As part of nationwide measure, lockdown is implemented in pilgrim city on Friday and people prefer to stay at homes. Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha and MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy made round in city to monitor the situation and interacted with the people. They have repeatedly requested the people not to assemble at one place.



On Friday also except medical shops, all commercial establishments, shops and malls were kept closed. As usual from 6 am to afternoon 1pm city residents came out for purchasing vegetables and groceries, and during that time municipal officials urged them to keep social distance.

Chamber of Commerce Association president Manjunath has come forward for supplying snacks and tea to on duty police personnel who are discharging bandobust duties on roads.

Main Market will be closed from March 28:

Amidst the threat of coronavirus spread, Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner PS Girisha decided to close the Indira Priyadarsini Vegetable Market (Main Market in Tirupati) from March 28 to avoid mob gathering at one place. They have set up mini markets as an alternative measure.

Meanwhile, MCT has set up special toll free number 0877-56766 for emergency help. They can inform about foreign returnees arrival to officials concerned through this number.