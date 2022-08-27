Tirupati: Traffic congestion eases between RTC bus station, RuB

Tirupati: Easing traffic congestion on the busy RTC bus station area, Tirupati

city police started allowing LMVs (Light Motor Vehicles) on the road between Poornakumbham circle to Ramanuja statue circle connecting Tiruchanur and Renigunta road. Vehicular traffic was suspended between the two circles to facilitate the Srinivasa Sethu, elevated expressway, in the crucial stretch including the Rail-Over-Bridge (RoB), on July 15.

The blocking of the crucial road linking Tiruchanur road and Renigunta road led to heavy traffic congestion in RTC bus stand area to Rail-under-Bridge (RuB) through which vehicles are diverted to reach the two busy roads. Thanks to Urban SP Parameswar Reddy's initiative, who spoke to AFCONs which is constructing the flyover to provide a passage for LMV to pass on the road between the two circles much to the relief of the people in the city and also suburban areas including Tiruchanur and Renigunta.

Police made it clear that only LMVs are allowed and other vehicles to take diversion to reach Renigunta and Tiruchanur road. Meanwhile, the Srinivasa Sethu works gathered speed following the authorities including TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and Corporation officials pressing the construction company to complete flyover works as early as possible as the works are hindering smooth flow of vehicles causing inconvenience to the people including pilgrims arriving in thousands daily to Tirumala for darshan.