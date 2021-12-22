Tirupati: TTD outsourcing corp will provide job security

Tirupati: TTD additional EO A V Dharma Reddy said on Tuesday that Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Manpower Corporation has been set up for the outsourced employees working in TTD to ensure job security to them.



At a function organised in the conference hall of the TTD administrative building here on Tuesday, Dharma Reddy handed over appointment letters to nearly 1,000 outsourced employees.

Speaking on the occasion, the additional EO said now all outsourced employees working through societies and agencies who are brought under the umbrella of the corporation will get job security and also employee ID cards.

The appointment letters were given to more than 1,000 outsourced employees working in various TTD departments. The additional EO urged them to work with dedication and discipline for the betterment of the institution.

As many as 7,252 outsourced employees from 75 societies and agencies were working in TTD. Most of the agencies and other bodies were not making timely payments and also not providing basic facilities and denied social security, etc., TTD will bring these employees in a phased manner under the newly set up corporation for the employees working in TTD on outsourcing basis.

The corporation provides ESI 3.2 per cent and PF 13 per cent besides wage scales of Rs 300-500 per day as per skill levels of employees. The new facility also provided direct salary payments without middlemen. It is a safe and social security umbrella to all.

TTD JEOs Veerabrahmam, Sada Bhargavi SLSMP Corporation CEO Sesha Shailendra, special grade DyEO Varalakshmi and others were present.