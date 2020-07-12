Tirupati: TUDA plans modern sports complex

Tirupati: A new sports complex with modern amenities will come up at TUDA land at Upparapalli in the City. During a review meeting held on Saturday, TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy directed Engineers and officials to make the plans ready for the sports complex so that it would be unique in the State.



It was also decided to take up modernisation of TUDA office keeping in view the requirements of the additional staff whose recruitment process is to be taken up soon. The Chairman asked the officials to draft plans for the maintenance of dividers which TTD has handed over to TUDA in the city.

All the development activities in TUDA limits are to be taken up in a planned way and a list of TUDA properties consisting of plots, vacant lands, parks, shopping complexes etc., has to be prepared, he said.

TUDA Vice-Chairman S Harikrishna, Secretary S Lakshmi, Planning officer Sreenivasulu Reddy, EE Varada Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.