Tirupati: Urban police celebrate Raksha Bandhan Day

Tirupati: Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy started cyber crimes awareness campaign among women at Command Control Centre here on Monday.

After participating in video conference with the DGP, the SP launched local awareness campaign along with various colleges' girl students and faculty. On the occasion of Rakshabandan Day, ASP Supraja tied the Rakhi to SP's hand and conveyed greetings.

Similarly, the SP also greeted the all women on the occasion of festival. In this connection, he appealed to women to feel police personnel as brothers and use their services whenever they required.

Urban police is always ready to protect women and working with the priority of their safety, the SP added. Later he interacted with girl students from various colleges on cyber crimes awareness and cleared their doubts.

