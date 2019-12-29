Tirupati Urban Police sports, games meet inaugurated: SP Dr Gaja Rao Bhupal

Tirupati: A three-day Tirupati Urban Police meet kicked off on colourful note at Armed Reserve police parade grounds here on Saturday. In this connection, SP Dr Gaja Rao Bhupal received police salute and hoisted the flag to mark inauguration of sports competitions.

Addressing the police personnel, the SP said that by playing of sports everyone can get relaxation from busy regular life and police personnel can maintain body fitness.

Later, the SP inaugurated the events like running race, Kabaddi and other sports. Tirupati ASPs, Anil Babu, Venkateswarulu Naik, East DSP Murali Krishna, West DSP Narasappa, AR DSP Nandkishore Urban SP Dr Gajarao Bhupal inaugurating District Police Sports and Games meet in Tirupati on Saturday , police personnel from six sub-divisions were present in sports meet inauguration.