Tirupati: Varalakshmi Vratam at Tiruchanur temple on July 31

Tirupati: In view of Covid restrictions, TTD has planned to make the devotees to participate through virtual feat in Varalakshmi Vratam to be held at Goddess Padmvathi temple in Tiruchanur on July 31. In a release here on Monday, TTD said it is organising the Vratam in online on the request of devotees as the holy event is being held in Ekantham in view of Covid-19 restrictions.



For the benefit of devotees across the country and overseas, the event will be telecast on live in the SVBC channel and devotees can participate sitting at their homes on July 31 between 10 am and 12noon

The Varalakshmi Vratam tickets can be booked on payment of Rs 1001online by devotees through the TTD website from 5.00 pm of July 22 to 5.00 pm of July 30. The participant devotees will be presented through India post ( not for overseas devotees), one Uttariyam, one blouse piece, Kumkum packet, bangles and other Prasadam which are offered in the special pujas as a part of Varalakshmi Vratam

The Gotranamas of devotees written on a paper will be placed at the holy feet of Goddess Padmavathi in sanctum sanctorum. As per the advice of Archakas, the participants should take "Sankalpam" by reciting their name and gotras witnessing the live fete from their homes. TTD has clarified that even the local devotees including those residing at Tiruchanur are not allowed to participate in the event at the temple, but they can take part only online through and witness it live on SVBC. The programme could be viewed in virtual live telecast by the SVBC on July 31.