Tirupati, Vijayawada, Vizag to offer more Corona services

Tirupati: AP State Medical Infrastructure Corporation (APMSIDC) Chairman Dr B Chandrasekhar Reddy said that government has been focussing on providing more Covid services in Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Participating in a review meeting held at SV Ayurveda College of TTD on Monday, he said the predictions reveal that the cases may surge further in August due to which home isolation should be given priority.

District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta has told the Chairman that Covid services will be started in SV Ayurvedic Hospital which will be affiliated to the SVIMS state Covid hospital.

Mild cases are being admitted in Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam and Padmavati Nilayam under Ruia hospital. The ICU unit in Ruia hospital has been readied and will be inaugurated. He expressed the requirement of some more medicines.

SV Medical College Principal Dr C Jaya Bhaskar was also present. Later, the Collector reviewed with SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Ayurvedic hospital RMO Dr Padmavathi, Dr Subba Rao, Dr Annapurna and others. APMSIDC EE Dhanajaya Rao, DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah and others were also present.