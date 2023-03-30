Tirupati: Villagers' protest against road blockade turn violent

Tirupati: The protest of Chindepalli villagers in Yerpedu mandal against blockade of the road by a factory management, turned violent on Wednesday after they attacked the police.

The villagers staged a dharna demanding the district administration for the restoration of road connecting the village with Tirupati–Srikalahasti highway. They were alleging the Electro Steel Company (LAMCO) management blocked the road a week ago. Since then they were protesting for the restoration of the road.

They were saying that the blocked road connected not only Chindepalli but also many villages nearby it.

Meanwhile Jana Sena leader Vinutha also joined the protest on Wednesday. Police reached them and warned them to leave the place.

The villagers, however, refused to do so which led to stone pelting by them on the police in which Gajulamandyam CI injured.

The police resorted to lathi charge and brought the situation under control. A few villagers were injured in the lathi charge.

Police arrested 15 persons and shifted the injured to Ruia hospital.

Meanwhile CPM workers led by its district secretary Vandvasi Nanagaru lay seized the District Collector's office in Tirupati in support of the villagers. They condemned the lathi charge on agitating villagers and demanded the restoration of road for traffic immediately.