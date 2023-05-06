Tirupati: Vizag district wins overall championship

Tirupati : Visakhapatnam district emerged victorious and bagged the overall championship in the State-level AP CM cup tournament held in Tirupati from May 1 to 5.

The valedictory function of the tournament was held at the SPMVV Auditorium on Friday in which District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy participated as chief guest.

He congratulated all the players, who took part in the tournament and said that the losers should not regret as they came across various stages to take part in the finals of the tourney.

In the tournament, West Godavari district stood as runners while Prakasam district got 3rd position. The Collector and other guests presented the mementoes to all the winners in the 14 disciplines and overall champions. Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam Registrar Prof N Rajani, SAAP member Srinivas, SAAP AO G Dharma Rao, Chittoor district SAAP CEO Dr Muralikrishna Reddy, Chief coach Balaji and others participated in the programme.