Tirupati: War veteran Retd Major General Venugopal dies

Tirupati: War veteran Major General Chittoor Venugopal (Retired) passed away due to illness at his residence here on Tuesday.

Venugopal (95) participated in the 1971 historic war with Pakistan which saw creation of Bangladesh and was honoured with PVSM (Param Vishisht Seva Medal) and also Maha Veera Chakra (MVC) for his outstanding service in the Army in which he served for 36 years (1950-86).

Born on November 14, 1927, Venugopal joined the army as Havaladar and gradually rose to higher positions and was promoted as Lieutenant General and retired as Major General.

Army and local officials visited the residence of Venugopal on Wednesday to pay homage to the war veteran. Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner PS Girisha and Urban SP Ch Appala Naidu were among others who paid last respects to the mortal remains of the military official at his residence in Alipiri road here.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in a message condoled the death of Venugopal and recalled his services to the nation.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy along with senior army officials felicitated Venugopal at his residence as part of the year long `Swarnim Vijay Varsh` commemorating India'a historic victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan in recognition of his participation in the Bangladesh liberation war.