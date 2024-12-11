Tiruppavai Pasura Parayanam from December 17

Live
Dhanurmasam to commence from Dec 16
Tirumala: Tiruppavai Pasura Parayanam will replace Suprabhata Seva from December 17 onwards in Tirumala temple as Dhanurmasam commences at 6:57 am on December 16.
Every year during the auspicious Dhanurmasam, on Pasuram each day out of 30 penned Andal Sri Goda Devi, one among the 12 Alwars, is recited in Ekantam till January 14 before the presiding deity instead of Suprabhatam. The tradition has been in vogue for several centuries. This is a common religious practice in all the Vaishnavaite temples across the country in this holy month.
Even during Ekanta Seva inside the temple in the late night instead of Bhoga Srinivasa Murty, the idol of Sri Krishna Swamy is worshipped on the swing.
