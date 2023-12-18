Tiruppavai Pravachanam commences at Srivari temple

Tirumala: With the commencement of holy Dhanurmasam in the early hours of Sunday at 12.34 am, the auspicious Tiruppavai Pravachanam replaced Suprabhatam at Srivari temple.

The divine Dhanurmasa Parayanams will be continued till January 14.

Andal Tiruppavai Parayanams: Sri Goda Devi, one among the 12 Alwars, scripted Pasurams praising in Tamil. Each day one Pasuram will be recited at Srivari temple during month-long Dhanurmasa festivities.

The Tiruppavai Pathanam will be held at Ekantham and instead of Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy, Sri Krishna Swami utsava idol will be worshipped. The Tiruppavai Pathanam was initiated at Pedda jeeyarswami mutt and Asthana Mandapam on Sunday morning.

Tirumala pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy participated in the pravachanams and blessed devotees with Mangala Sasanams.

KE Lakshmi Narasimhan of Srivari temple presented two Pashuras of Tiruppavai Pathanam on the first day.

As part of Dhanurmasa festivities, Dr Vandana, lecturer at SV College of Music and Dance, presented Goda Devi Sankeertans at Nada Neerajanam platform.

Vedic scholar from Hyderabad Dr Govardhan Swaminathacharyulu performed Tiruppavai Pravachanams at Asthana Mandapam. EO Sri Dharma Reddy and other TTD officials were present.