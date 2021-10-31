TJS founder Kodandaram extends support to Amaravati Farmers Padayatra

The Amaravati Farmers JAC leaders met Telangana Jana Samithi founder Professor Kodandaram who was attending an event in Vijayawada on Sunday and invited to the Maha Padayatra. An invitation letter for the Maha Padayatra was given to Kodandaram to this extent. It is learned that from November 1, Amaravati farmer JAC Maha Padayatra was held in the name of Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam.

Responding positively to the invitation, Kodandaram declared his full support for the padayatra. However, Kodandaram said he could not attend the padayatra now and assured them he would join the padayatra some other time.



Kodandaram said it is not right for the state government to take the decision to shift the capital from Amaravati without the involvement of farmers. There is a need to discuss with the farmers and make a decision to solve their problems. The government should take care of their plight, " Kodandaram said.