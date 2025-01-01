TMC commissioner releases Hans India calendar

Tirupati: Tirupati Municipal Corporation commissioner N Mourya released The Hans India calendars for 2025 on Tuesday. The commissioner lauded The Hans India for publishing several development activities being taken up in the city. She also mentioned that several problems being faced by the denizens were highlighted in The Hans India which helped the officials and the Corporation to resolve them immediately.

The Hans India AGM G Rajendra Prasad, Bureau in-charge Dr Pradeep Vennelakanti, reporters Vani Mallela and Dusi Venkateswara Rao, Sr Assistant R Chandrasekhar, Sr Circulation Officer S Chinna Reddenna and Circulation Officer K Venkatadri were present on the occasion.