  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TMC commissioner releases Hans India calendar

TMC commissioner releases Hans India calendar
x

Tirupati Corporation Commissioner N Mourya releasing The Hans India calendars on Tuesday

Highlights

Tirupati Municipal Corporation commissioner N Mourya released The Hans India calendars for 2025 on Tuesday.

Tirupati: Tirupati Municipal Corporation commissioner N Mourya released The Hans India calendars for 2025 on Tuesday. The commissioner lauded The Hans India for publishing several development activities being taken up in the city. She also mentioned that several problems being faced by the denizens were highlighted in The Hans India which helped the officials and the Corporation to resolve them immediately.

The Hans India AGM G Rajendra Prasad, Bureau in-charge Dr Pradeep Vennelakanti, reporters Vani Mallela and Dusi Venkateswara Rao, Sr Assistant R Chandrasekhar, Sr Circulation Officer S Chinna Reddenna and Circulation Officer K Venkatadri were present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick