TN Deepika participates in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam in Hindupur

As part of the "Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam" program, today in Hindupur Lepakshi mandal Cholasamudram, Bisalamanampalli village panchayat, leaders, public representatives, secretariat staff, and volunteers visited each household to explain the development initiatives of the Jagananna government and the welfare benefits available to their families.

YCP Constituency MLA Candidate, Smt. TN Deepika, was welcomed warmly by the villagers as she visited their homes to discuss the benefits provided by the Jagananna government. She made sure to inquire whether the villagers were receiving the welfare schemes and advised officials to ensure that all eligible individuals were benefiting from the government initiatives.

MLA Balakrishna has continuously shown concern for the people's issues, and in the upcoming 2024 elections, he has given priority to women candidates. TN Deepika as the MLA candidate and Boya Santhamma as the MP candidate have been supported by the people, who have urged for their victory with a significant majority.

Various local leaders, including Mandal convener Narayanaswamy, MPP Venkataratnamma, ZPTC Banala Srinivas Reddy, and others, participated in the program. They discussed the importance of ensuring that all eligible individuals benefit from the welfare schemes provided by the government.