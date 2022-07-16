TNSF demands cancellation of GO 117

Visakhapatnam: During Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Visakhapatnam on Friday, Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) leaders staged a protest at Visakhapatnam Airport by displaying placards 'Go back Jagan Reddy.'

They demanded immediate cancellation of GO-117 and halt the merger of III, IV and V classes. Meanwhile, the police arrested them and took them to the station.

TNSF Vizianagaram parliament president Tarak Ram Naidu, Araku parliament president Satyanarayana, Srikakulam parliament president Praharsha and other TNSF leaders took part in the protest. TDP leaders have condemned Pranav Gopal's arrest as undemocratic.