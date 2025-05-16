Tobacco farmers seek fair prices

Ongole: The tobacco farmers appealed to Minister Nara Lokesh for better crop prices during his visit to Ammanabrolu, where he had consoled the family members of Veerayya Chowdary.

The farmers met with Lokesh and explained their difficulties regarding tobacco pricing. Responding immediately to their concerns, Minister Lokesh called Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu and brought the tobacco farmers’ issues to his attention.

He suggested that discussions with the Tobacco Board officials might be necessary to address the pricing problem. Atchannaidu responded that he was already in talks with tobacco purchasing companies and board officials regarding price increases.

He informed Lokesh that a decision had already been made to cover transportation charges for distances within 20 kilometres.

Minister Lokesh urged that efforts be made to ensure tobacco farmers receive fair prices for their produce as soon as possible.