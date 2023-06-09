Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 09-06-2023

1. Vijayawada: Political heat in Andhra Pradesh is gaining momentum nine months ahead of the Assembly elections. While the YSRCP and TDP have launched their campaign, the Jana Sena would be launching the campaign from June 14. For the first time, party president Pawan Kalyan will be performing homam in the party office in Vijayawada before kick starting his Varahi Yatra. The party leaders are making all necessary arrangements for the homam. Read More

2. Vizianagaram: Laya Yadav, First division corporator has been elected as Deputy Mayor. On Thursday, the election was conducted in the presence of returning officer and Joint collector Mayur Ashok here as the erstwhile Deputy Mayor I Revathi Devi stepped down from the post due to personal reasons.

3. Srikakulam: Aurobindo Pharmaceutical Foundation (APF) handed over office equipment to the district fire safety department on APF premises at Pydibhimavaram in Ranastalam mandal on Thursday.

4. Visakhapatnam: As the ocean covers 70 per cent of the planet and produces close to 50 per cent of the planet's oxygen, organisations and institutions call for a concerted effort to join hands in conserving the oceans, consider sustainable practices and spread awareness marking the 'World Oceans Day' celebrated on June 8. Highlighting the theme 'planet ocean: tides are changing,' environmental activists, executives, officers, NGO representatives and students came together to build awareness on the seriousness of maintaining the ocean's health and biodiversity.

5. Nandyal: The Allagadda police arrested 10 persons, including five from revenue department, on the charges of creating fake pattadar passbooks on non-existing survey numbers of agricultural lands and taking bank loans besides benefitting under the government welfare schemes.