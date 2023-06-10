Live
Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 10-06-2023
Check out the Latest Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today Here.
1. The Meteorological department officials are predicting that the Southwest monsoon, which entered Kerala two days ago likely to hit Rayalaseema within two days as their speed has increased in the last 24 hours. Monsoon usually takes 4 days to reach Andhra region from Kerala. Now it is said that there is a high possibility of coming one day earlier i.e. on Sunday.
2. Guntur: Stating that students are the future of the country, Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu urged them to do hard work to come up in life. He addressed 8th Graduation Day celebrations held at RVR&JC College at Chowdavaram here on Friday.
3. Bhimavaram(West Godavari district): FSSAI of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, gave 'Eat Right Campus' certification to Sri Vishnu Educational Society Campus, Bhimavaram in West Godavari district. It is the first private educational campus in the State being certified by the FSSAI.
4. Amid the holidays for schools and colleges nearing completion and it being a weekend, the devotees are flocking to Tirumala in large numbers from Friday and the crowd continued on Saturday as well. All the compartments in the complexes are full and the TTD officials said that it would take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans.
5. Visakhapatnam: Infrastructure in the country has improved only after BJP has come to power at the Centre, said Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh here on Friday.