Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 14-06-2023
Check out the Latest Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today Here.
1. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is going to start the Varahi Yatra after offering prayers at Annavaram temple. The first leg of the Yatra will start from Annavaram and will continue to Bhimavaram. Read More
2. Anantapur: In local Rudrampet, Anantapuram PVKK Engineering College on Tuesday, under the auspices of Seoyon E-HWA Summit, a subsidiary of Kia, campus recruitment was conducted. Read More
3. Nandikotkur (Nandyal): The leaders of Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) have demanded the government to regularise the services of sanitation workers working in Nandikotkur municipality. Read More
4. Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner D Haritha felt that providing food security to all citizens is the responsibility of agriculture students. She said that agriculture occupies a pivotal role in the society and by utilising the technology the food security should be achieved. She addressed the students of SV Agriculture College in Tirupati on Tuesday evening on the occasion of the College Day celebrations. Read More
5. Kadapa (YSR District): The Yuvagalam padayatra of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has been completed in YSR district on Tuesday. The TDP leader entered the district in Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency on May 23. He has participated in Padayatra in the district for 16 days covering a total distance of 202 km. Read More