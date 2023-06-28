Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 28-06-2023

1. As part of disbursal of Jagananna Amma Vodi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has arrived in Kurupam where the latter has received a warm welcome from Deputy CM Rajanna Dora, Pushpa Sri Vani, MLAs and MPs. Read More

2. Gudur (Tirupati District): Expressing concern over the plight of the fishermen in the State, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh assured the community that within 100 days of the TDP forming the next government, GO 217 which is aimed at hitting them below their belt will be revoked. Read More

3. Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP government has allocated a total of Rs 1,223 crore for the modernisation of 121 Community Health Centres and 42 area hospitals across the state, said Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education and District In-charge Vidadala Rajini. Read More

4. Vizianagaram: A senior officials team of NABARD comprising of deputy managing director PVS Surya Kumar, MR Gopal, Chief General Manager, KVS Prasad, GDM, T Nagarjuna, district manager visited the District Development Manager visited GMR Varalakshmi foundation (GMRVF) in Rajam in Vizianagaram which is a skill development centre being operated with the support of NABARD. Read More

5. Srikakulam: Even though the state government is making efforts to revamp Chowdari Lakshmana Rao, the department officials and some of teachers’ unions are yet to change their callous attitude, thus defeating the very purpose of initiating reforms. Read More



