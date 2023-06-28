Vizianagaram: NABARD team visits GMR foundation

Vizianagaram: A senior officials team of NABARD comprising of deputy managing director PVS Surya Kumar, MR Gopal, Chief General Manager, KVS Prasad, GDM, T Nagarjuna, district manager visited the District Development Manager visited GMR Varalakshmi foundation (GMRVF) in Rajam in Vizianagaram which is a skill development centre being operated with the support of NABARD.

On the occasion, the management explained how the organisation is supporting rural youth and providing skills and knowledge to get better employment in their concerned fields.

The team visited the production centre and interacted with the youth, trainees, who are getting training in various trades. The officials acknowledge how their support is being utilised and how far it is fruitful to youth.

The team visited the EMPOWER production centre and interacted with the trainees of MEDP supported by NABARD and enquired about their settlement and visited NIRED campus and observed the skill development courses being conducted.

PVS Surya Kumar participated in Pre-On-Job Training event of “Refrigeration & Air-conditioning” training supported by NABARD. He advised all trainees to become entrepreneurs instead of working under someone.

He advised youth to set up own workshop, enterprise. K Janardhan, CEO-DCCB, T Madhuri, Chief Manager, RO-VZM, UBI, K Jayakumar, GM-GMRVF and K Sasidhar, Director-NIRED participated in the programme.