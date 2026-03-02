Sandeep Reddy Vanga launches ‘Mansion House Mallesh’ trailer

Sensational director Sandeep Reddy Vanga launches Srinath Maganti’s ‘Mansion House Mallesh’ mass entertainer trailer

‘Mansion House Mallesh’ is directed by Bala Sathish and stars Srinath Maganti in the lead role. Gayatri Ramana and Sai Kamakshi Bhaskar play the female leads. The film is produced by Rajesh under the banner of Kanakamedala Productions. The first single and teaser of the film were released earlier and received a good response.

Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga officially launched the trailer of ‘Mansion House Mallesh’.

The trailer begins with Muralidhar Goud saying, “It’s a big story,” and remains engaging throughout. Mallesh’s characterization, the wedding sequences, and the events that unfold after the marriage provide solid entertainment. A dialogue referencing the doctor’s brand with the phrase “Jai Balayya” connects strongly with the masses.

Srinath Maganti fully embodies the role of Mallesh. His body language, dialogue delivery, emotional range, and overall performance stand out. Gayatri Ramana’s role adds emotional depth, while Muralidhar Goud and Rajkumar Kasireddy provide ample entertainment.

Director Bala Sathish has crafted a story that connects well with audiences. Suresh Bobbili’s background score elevates every scene, and Ammamuthu’s cinematography adds depth to the narrative. Technically, the film is made with commendable quality. Overall, the trailer has significantly increased interest in ‘Mansion House Mallesh’.

‘Mansion House Mallesh’ is set for a grand theatrical release on March 6.