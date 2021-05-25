Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu wishes Anandaiah's therapy gets approval soon

Anandaiah's medicine, which has become a hot topic for the last few days has got all the attention from the people, especially in the Telugu states. Although it is not yet clear whether the medicine prepared by Anandaiah works for coronavirus, people are believing that it helps in treatment of coronavirus.

People around Krishnapatnam in Nellore district are said to have recovered from coronavirus with Anandaiah Ayurvedic medicine and many said there are no problems with the preparation. Meanwhile, people are expecting that the medicine would get clearance from the experts and used for treatment.



In this backdrop, Tollywood actor, Jagapathi babu expressed his opinion on Anandaiah's medicine and hoped that Nature would come forward to save mankind and that Anandaiah's medicine would be scientifically approved. "Looks like mother nature has come to our rescue. Praying that Anandaiah's therapy is authentically approved and will save the world. God bless him," he tweeted.





